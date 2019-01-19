Rose Moraes sings Jobim

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Audiences across the world know Rose Moreas for her soulful performances as a Brazilian vocalist. She's performed at DC landmarks like the Library of Congress and the Chamber of Commerce. Now, Moreas brings a powerful, contemporary interpretation to the legendary bossa nova’s of Antonio Carlos Jobim in a night of passionate Brazilian song .

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Rose Moraes

