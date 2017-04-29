Romero Britto Exhibition

An impressive collection of artworks and sculpture by world-renowned artist Romero Britto will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at Chasen Galleries in Richmond. The exhibition previews April 21 and opens to the public on Saturday, April 29 with a series of live Artist Appearances: The gallery will host public exhibitions on Saturday, April 29 from 6-8 pm and Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 1-4 pm. RSVP’s required: 804-204-1048 or art@chasengalleries.com. Visit http://chasengalleries.com/ for more info.