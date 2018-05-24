Rogue Productions will be performing one of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, Hamlet, from May 24th-June 3rd at Riverviews Artspace. The play will be performed promenade style throughout the Riverviews Artspace building.

The young Prince Hamlet is summoned home to Denmark to attend his father’s funeral. He discovers to his horror, that his mother Queen Gertrude has married his uncle Claudius before his father is even interred. The dead King appears before Hamlet as a ghost, declaring that he has been murdered. Hamlet quickly becomes entangled with the figures at court and the lovely Ophelia, as he seeks revenge for his father’s murder.

Reception with beer and wine available begins at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY MAY 24TH, 2018

THE SHOW WILL BEGIN IN THE ROSEL H. SCHEWEL THEATER AND MOVE THROUGHOUT THE BUILDING.

DOORS OPEN AT 6:30 P.M.

SHOW BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M.

THERE WILL BE A FIFTEEN MINUTE INTERMISSION.

TICKETS ARE $15.00 Online and at the door.

Purchase tickets for the May 24th performance (and find links to purchase tickets for other evenings) at http://riverviews.net/event/rogue-productions-presents-hamlet-2/