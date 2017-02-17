Following sell-out shows in the Northeast, Rockin' Road To Dublin is coming to Manassas on their 2017 national tour! Come see the show that Irish Dancing Magazine called " WORLD CLASS... a one-two punch of style and mastery...they made some magic here."
Rockin' Road to Dublin is the new sensation that combines the art of an Irish dance show, the power of a Rock-N-Roll concert, all with the finish of a Broadway theatrical production.
Starring World Champion Irish dancers Scott Doherty and Ashley Smith, the cast includes 14 dancers, 8 musicians and two vocalists.
Here's what people are saying about Rockin' Road To Dublin:
"Unique, upbeat, and I love the combination of traditional Gaelic music with rock music and the dancing was extraordinary." - Anne B., Green Bay
"An incredible dance troupe, a phenomenal musical ensemble, killer staging and lighting. BRAVO! - Ellis K. Davenport
Performance starts at 8:00PM on Friday, February 17. Tickets can be purchase at Box Office, by phone 703-993-7550 or HYLTONCENTER.ORG. For more information go to ROCKINROADTODUBLIN.COM or check out our facebook page. Hope to see you there!
Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map