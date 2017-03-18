Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts presents: THE ROCK & ROLL JUBILEE

Saturday, MARCH 18 at 8pm

A Comedy & Rock & Roll Performance

The Rock & Roll Jubilee is authentically and lovingly presented by Craig Evans, Brad Tucker (both of The Taters), Brian Sulser, George Garrett, Jim Wark and BJ Kocen. In this theatrical performance, the singers channel the spirits of the founding fathers of rock n’ roll, presented in the guise of a live 1958 broadcast on fictitious WJKS radio (“Where Joy Kills Sorrow”). In addition to the greatest songs ever written, The Jubilee includes 1950s period advertisements, skits and lots of laughs and surprises. You won’t want to miss this cavalcade of cool.

TICKETS: 757.923.2900 or www.SuffolkCenter.org

Where: Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk VA 23434

Price: $30.00

