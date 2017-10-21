Rock the Grapes! Festival

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month with our annual festival, Rock the Grapes! In addition to our selection of Veramar Vineyard wines, James Charles Winery & Vineyard and Bogati Winery will be there with award-winning wines as well!

Featuring awesome live music and amazing local food, this festival is fun for everyone. You'll have the opportunity to stomp grapes, just like in I Love Lucy!

Your ticket includes admission, a souvenir wine glass, and two tasting vouchers redeemable for any of the three wineries represented at the festival.

Tickets are $10 in advance ($8 for Estate Club members) and $15 at the gate.

Grape-stomping will be available from 2:00 - 4:00, and there will be a sign-up sheet at the gate to let us know you're interested.

Due to limited seating, guests are encouraged to brings their own blankets and/or lawn chairs. No pets are allowed at the festival.

This event will go on, rain or shine, and tickets are not refundable for weather-related reasons.

If you'd like to reserve a table, you can email us to make arrangements.