Rock the Block – The Rockets

4th Fridays, May–October

You don't want to miss out on this family-friendly free concert series, which features live bands, beer garden, and city restaurant vendor booths. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on! Kids – wear swim suits and bring towels. Enjoy the spray pad! No Pets allowed except service animals. For more details visit www.fairfaxva.gov/rocktheblock

Old Town Square, 3999 University Drive, Fairfax

703-385-7858