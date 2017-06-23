Rock the Block – The Rockets

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

4th Fridays, May–October

You don't want to miss out on this family-friendly free concert series, which features live bands, beer garden, and city restaurant vendor booths. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on! Kids – wear swim suits and bring towels. Enjoy the spray pad! No Pets allowed except service animals. For more details visit www.fairfaxva.gov/rocktheblock

Old Town Square, 3999 University Drive, Fairfax

703-385-7858

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

