Rock the Block - White Ford Bronco

4th Fridays, May–October

You don't want to miss out on this family-friendly free concert series, which features live bands, beer garden, and city restaurant vendor booths. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on! Kids – wear swim suits and bring towels. Enjoy the spray pad! No Pets allowed except service animals.

Rock the Block After Dark 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Date(s): Fourth Friday of every month – July 28, August 25, September 22, and October 27

Rock the Block After Dark returns again this summer for the July, August, September, and October installments of Rock the Block following the Rock the Block concert. Rock the Block After Dark aims to keep visitors in Downtown Fairfax between 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm and will focus on promoting the City’s destination dining options. Rock the Block After Dark features a special dining coupon for a 15% discount from participating restaurants and pubs. Printed coupons must be presented at participating establishments to take advantage of the discount. Coupons are only good at participating establishments on the evening of the Rock the Block concert. Please check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/FairfaxCityEDA for details on each event date and a list of participating restaurants.