Hot on the heels of the Workhouse Arts Center's sell-out production of Avenue Q comes ROCK OF AGES: THE MUSICAL! Created by Chris D'Arienzo, Rock of Ages features the music of Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, and many more favorite 80s bands.

This Tony-Award winning musical takes you back to the 1980s era of "big": big bands, big egos, big guitar solos, and big hair! Aqua Net, Lycra, and liquor flow freely on the legendary Sunset Strip rock music scene. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs to become the next big thing in music, and longs for fresh-off-the-bus newcomer Sherrie, a Kansas kid with stars in her eyes. This musical comedy lovingly nudges the fashion of the 1980s and features some of the best rock hits from the time with music from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and many more.

Workhouse Arts Center

Building W-3 Theater

9518 Workhouse Way

Lorton, VA 22079

703-584-2900

April 14 - May 20, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

Tickets: $20-$35

https://reservations.workhousearts.org/Info.aspx?EventID=9

*Ticket prices may increase, based on demand. Limited seating, advanced purchase or reservations recommended. Reserved tickets may be collected at Will Call beginning 30 minutes prior to event, doors open for seating 30 minutes prior.

Is Rock of Ages Good for Kids?

Due to adult humor and situations, some moments in this production would not be suitable for younger audiences. High schoolers may enjoy the music and humor, but we advise parental discretion.

Rock of Ages is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French licensing of New York.