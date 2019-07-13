Robin Traywick Williams' The Key to the Quarter Pole tells a rollicking story of racetrack characters struggling with moral dilemmas large and small, all revolving around free-spirited Louisa Ferncliff as she trains her last, best horse.
Robin Traywick Williams Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Jun 15, 2019
