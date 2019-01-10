Robert W. Turner Event

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Robert W. Turner II’s "Not for Long: The Life and Career of the NFL Athlete," reveals the life and mind of high school, college, and NFL athletes, shedding light on the troubles and internal struggles of the sport, from concussions to transitioning to life after playing from an insider’s perspective.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
