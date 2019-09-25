Robert Ranson at The Tin Pan

“My inspiration is found in the relationships, events,

emotions and dreams that have been a part of my life.”

- Robert Ranson -

Robert Ranson is a reggae-rock artist who is making waves in Richmond, Virginia. With his July 20th, 2019 album premiere, Still Dreaming, Robert is shaking up the local music scene with an energetic uptempo island groove.

Calling to mind the sounds of Steely Dan, Pablo Cruise and Eric Clapton, Robert’s album, Still Dreaming, is an inspired effort borne largely from his lifelong love of Jamaica. A mesh of rock, reggae, blues, jazz, Afro-Cuban and country, his music resonates in ways that are both personal and profound.

Robert’s all-star band is a collection of some of Richmond’s most renowned musicians. The band’s roster includes Jody Boyd on drums, guitarists Dean Berry and James Alexander, bassist Audie Stanley, Nate Brown on keyboards, renowned percussionist Kevin Davis, and backing vocalists Marina Bales and David “Sully” Sullivan.

In an interview with 100% Rock Magazine, Robert said, “The one question I would like to be asked is, why at the age of 60 did you decide to rekindle your music career? My answer would be you’re never too old to ‘Chase Your Dreams’ and that’s why I’m ‘Still Dreaming.’”

Songs from Robert’s new album, Still Dreaming, are available on all major streaming platforms including iTunes and Spotify and can be found through his website at www.robertranson.com