Join us as we commemorate Robert E. Lee’s birthday on Thursday, January 19, 2017. There will be free gate admission and free visits to the Great House where Robert E. Lee was born. There will be live music, refreshments, scavenger hunt for the kids, and food will be available.

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Robert E. Lee’s Birthday Schedule:

• 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM FREE admission

• 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM FREE visits to the historical Great House

• 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Robert E. Lee Kids Scavenger Hunt with Gift Shop prizes

• 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Refreshments with cookies and apple cider in the Visitor Center

• 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Dining Room open for lunch

• 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM Ampersand performing 19th century music offerings

• 5:00 PM Visitor Center closes