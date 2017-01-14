Robert E. Lee Birthday Commemoration

Overall description:

Join us as we commemorate Robert E. Lee’s birthday on Saturday, January 14, 2017. There will be free gate admission and free visits to the Great House where Robert E. Lee was born. There will be live music, refreshments, scavenger hunt for the kids, and food will be available. Al Stone who portrays Robert E. Lee will be onsite and doing a signing of his new book. Also, the Civil War Civilians of Spotsylvania will be in the Visitor Center illustrating the civilian side of the time just prior, during and just following the American Civil War.

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Schedule:

• 9:30 AM-5:00 PM FREE admission.

• 9:30 AM -5:00 PM In the Preservation Gallery: Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania, historical interpreters.

• 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Birthday cake and refreshments in Visitor Center

• 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Al Stone, famed Lee personage and interpreter will be on the grounds and in the Great House. Al Stone will also be signing his book, GeneraLee Speaking, My Life as a Living Historian, in Gift Shop from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

• 10:00 AM-4:00 PM FREE visits to the historic Great House

• 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Plan B BBQ Visitor Center Picnic Area

• 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Robert E Lee Kids Scavenger Hunt with Gift Shop prizes

• 11:00 AM-4:00 PM Marshall and Company performing 19th century music offerings

• 11:30 AM-4:00 PM Lunch in Stratford Hall Dining room

• 5:00 PM Visitor Center closes