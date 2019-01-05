Roben Farzad Event

to Google Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

In "Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control America," author Roben Farzad brings back to life the disco-era Miami hotel and club where the Drug Wars crashed into the Cold War and Sexual Revolution.

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Roben Farzad Event - 2019-01-05 13:00:00
Just For You

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular