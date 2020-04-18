Roaring Twenties Garden Soiree

To celebrate Historic Garden Week, The Roaring Twenties will return to Chippokes Plantation State Park during a prohibition-era garden soiree Saturday, April 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Live jazz music by The Grace Street Seven will fill the air while guests cut a rug in a Charleston dance competition, strut their stuff in a 1920s fashion contest, delight in local food and drink and lose themselves in a bygone era as they wander the beautiful Paradise Garden.

1920s dress is encouraged. Pre-sale tickets are available for $15 per individual or $25 per couple by calling 757-294-3625.