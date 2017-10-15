Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: “Masterworks Concert”

David Stewart Wiley, artistic director and conductor

Jeffrey Biegel, piano

Celebrate the 2017-2018 season opening of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra with this special appearance in Blacksburg. Under the baton of Maestro David Stewart Wiley, the orchestra performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 5 in E Minor and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 5, “Emperor,” in E Minor, op. 73 with guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel. The second half of the evening features Brahms’ Symphony no. 4 in E Minor.