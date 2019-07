Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the spirit of the holidays and the warmth of home to the theatre when they return with everyone’s annual favorite, the “Holiday Pops” program. Gather your friends and family, and celebrate the season with a merry musical program for audiences of all ages.