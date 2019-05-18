Roanoke Half K

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Ave NE, Virginia 24012

Come out for a day full of laughs, smiles, and exercise. This FunRun is for runners, joggers, and walkers of all types. Come out and enjoy the fresh air with the people in your community. Registration fee is $20! Find more information @ https://spiritfm.com/roanoke-half-k/.

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Ave NE, Virginia 24012 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
