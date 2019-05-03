"Roam" A Solo Exhibit of paintings by Isabelle Truchon will be on exhibit at Long Branch Historic House & Farm in Boyce, Va. The exhibit opening is May 3rd from 6pm-8pm. The exhibit continues through June 30, 2019. Over 40 paintings will be on show and for sale, depicting the wild Kiger mustangs of the Steens Mountain Wilderness in Oregon. Well-known for her paintings of wild herds of horses from Camargue, France, sport horses, and the American Mustang, Isabelle Truchon has shown her work extensviley throughout the Virginia area. Contact Long Branch directly for specific hours of operation.
ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show
Long Branch Plantation 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce, Virginia 22620
Art & Exhibitions
