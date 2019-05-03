ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show

to Google Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00

Long Branch Plantation 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce, Virginia 22620

"Roam" A Solo Exhibit of paintings by Isabelle Truchon will be on exhibit at Long Branch Historic House & Farm in Boyce, Va. The exhibit opening is May 3rd from 6pm-8pm. The exhibit continues through June 30, 2019. Over 40 paintings will be on show and for sale, depicting the wild Kiger mustangs of the Steens Mountain Wilderness in Oregon. Well-known for her paintings of wild herds of horses from Camargue, France, sport horses, and the American Mustang, Isabelle Truchon has shown her work extensviley throughout the Virginia area. Contact Long Branch directly for specific hours of operation.

Info

Long Branch Plantation 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce, Virginia 22620 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
540-837-1856
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - ROAM Isabelle Truchon Art Show - 2019-05-03 00:00:00
Creature Comforts

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular