The Road to War in the Pacific

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

What motivated Japan to attack the United States? How did war come to the Pacific in December 1941? This presentation by Chris Kolakowski will address these questions, exploring the lead-up to, and opening of, World War II in the Pacific.

Christopher L. Kolakowski is the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wisconsin. He is the author of numerous publications on the Pacific War.

This presentation is the first in a series commemorating the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Register for the second program, “What a Way to Go to War!” https://bit.ly/3qQKtEG

