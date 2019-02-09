Rise Up: the Nat Turner Story

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558

Join us on Saturday, February 9, for a viewing of Rise Up: The Nat Turner Story. The documentary, Rise Up: the Nat Turner Story gives insight into Nat Turner’s life, his role in the revolt, and his death, as well as detail the 1831 historical and bloody slave rebellion in Virginia. Beyond its focus on Turner, the film also traverses the climate of the time period, tracing the circumstances that led to the violent uprising and its aftermath, a precursor to the Civil War.

After the film Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, Director of Programming, Education, and Visitor Engagement at Stratford Hall and consulting producer for Rise Up: The Nat Turner Story, will lead a discussion about the context and making of the film.

Cost: $10/person

For more information on this event contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.

