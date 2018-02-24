The sensual, articulate, and exquisitely musical work of acclaimed modern choreographer and former Martha Graham principal dancer Pascal Rioult returns to the Center for the Arts with his company, RIOULT Dance NY, in a two-part dance program titled From Purple to Pärt. Te Deum, set to the music of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, is a reimagining of one of Pascal’s earliest works. The newly-premiered Fire in the Sky is inspired by club dancing from Rioult’s youth and the music of Deep Purple, the famed British rock band whose sound flourished through the '70s and '80s. Founded in 1994, the daring and imaginative RIOULT Dance NY company continues to deliver “powerful, emotionally moving” (Durham Herald Sun) performances and has received accolades from around the world. “Musically astute, visually arresting and kinetically exciting...Rioult and company are undeniable champs of modern dance” (The Daily Gazette, Schenectady).