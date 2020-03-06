Richmond Home + Garden Show

Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222

The Richmond Home + Garden Show (richmondhomeandgarden.com) presented by Woodfin returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex March 6-8, 2020! Get in the mood for spring home improvement and outdoor gardening season with access to more than 250 exhibitors, including an array of home remodeling and construction professionals and garden and landscaping experts who can help you create the home of your dreams, whether that’s a lush, landscaped, backyard sanctuary or a totally refreshed kitchen, bathroom, or living space.

SHOW DATES + HOURS:

Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00AM - 8:00PM

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 10:00AM - 5:00PM

Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222
