The Richmond History Makers & Community Update recognizes trailblazers by celebrating their lasting contributions to the Greater Richmond region. The Valentine and the Capital Region Collaborative (CRC) are partnering again to highlight the work of these honorees at a community celebration taking place at Virginia Union University on Tuesday, March 12, and you're invited! Here are your 2019 honorees:

Creating Quality Educational Opportunities:

Charleita M. Richardson

Championing Social Justice:

Jill Hanken

Promoting Healthy Communities:

Dolly Hintz

Improving Regional Transportation:

BikeWalkRVA

Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions:

Candice Streett

Advancing Our Quality of Life:

Janine Bell and Richmond Triangle Players