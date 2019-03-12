Richmond History Makers & Community Update

to Google Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00

Virginia Union University 1500 N. Lombardy St. , Virginia 23220

The Richmond History Makers & Community Update recognizes trailblazers by celebrating their lasting contributions to the Greater Richmond region. The Valentine and the Capital Region Collaborative (CRC) are partnering again to highlight the work of these honorees at a community celebration taking place at Virginia Union University on Tuesday, March 12, and you're invited! Here are your 2019 honorees:

Creating Quality Educational Opportunities:

Charleita M. Richardson

Championing Social Justice:

Jill Hanken

Promoting Healthy Communities:

Dolly Hintz

Improving Regional Transportation:

BikeWalkRVA

Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions:

Candice Streett

Advancing Our Quality of Life:

Janine Bell and Richmond Triangle Players

Info
Virginia Union University 1500 N. Lombardy St. , Virginia 23220 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, History
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Richmond History Makers & Community Update - 2019-03-12 16:00:00
Catch the Buzz

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular