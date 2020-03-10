Richmond History Makers & Community Update

Virginia Union University 1500 N. Lombardy St. , Virginia 23220

Join us on Tuesday, March 10 at Virginia Union University at 4:00 PM as we celebrate our 2020 Richmond History Makers!

The Valentine and Community Foundation for a greater Richmond are excited to partner to celebrate our six honorees, learn about the good work taking place in our own backyard and get inspired to make a difference in our shared communities – and you’re invited!

The Richmond History Makers & Community Update highlights the bold, innovative and life-changing work of trailblazers across the Richmond Region.

Tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite.

Virginia Union University 1500 N. Lombardy St. , Virginia 23220
Politics & Activism
804-649-0711
