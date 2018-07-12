From Richmond to France: Images and Stories of Richmond and Her World War l Soldiers by Kitty Snow

Members and 18 and under: free; Non-member adults: $10

When America entered the Great War in 1917, many of Richmond’s “soldier boys” had never been out of the city, much less the country. Most went to Camp Lee and then boarded ships for France. One of those young men was Leon Stilson. His father, streetcar driver Harry Stilson, photographed his son and other Richmond boys as they went off to war and came home. He photographed them with family and in parades and celebrations. Harry’s great-granddaughter, Kitty Snow, will share images and stories of those young men and Richmond during the war and after the Armistice. Some did not come home, so the Stilson collection also gives you passage on a Gold Star Mother Pilgrimage to France.

Kitty Snow is the owner of Home Team Realtors and a part-time historian. She is the author of From a Richmond Streetcar: Life through the Lens of Harris Stilson; On the West Clay Line; Up and Down Church Hill; and From Richmond to France: Images and Stories of Richmond and Her World War I Soldiers.

Can't make it to the Banner Lecture? Watch it live on the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Facebook page starting at noon. Tell your friends to tune in and don't forget to say hello and tell us where you are watching from in the comments section during broadcast.