Richmond Folk Festival: A Virtual Celebration!

The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate its 16th anniversary the weekend of October 9-11 with a “virtual” event that will bring together the community through a special television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming. Venture Richmond Events will present new musical performances that are exclusive to this festival, highlights of favorite artists from past festivals, cooking demonstrations, a riverfront art installation, fun family activities, and so much more! The show will go on—a virtual event celebrating the roots, richness, and variety of American culture. This year’s virtual festival is a great opportunity for families to plan gatherings and watch parties at home in a safe, fun and responsible way.

● VISIT RichmondFolkFesitval.org, the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page, and the Richmond Folk Festival on YouTube to livestream the event.

● WATCH “All Together Now,” a special television program celebrating local Virginia artists, aired on VPM PBS Plus Channel 57.1 WCVW digital HD transmitters, and live streamed on VPM’s Facebook page and VPM’s YouTube page on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

● LISTEN to Richmond public radio VPM Music 107.3 FM and 93.1 FM for great musical memories from past festivals on Friday, October 9, Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11.

For more information, visit www.richmondfolkfestival.org