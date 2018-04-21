The third and final day of our 3-Day Celebration of Sustainability includes our family friendly, community-focused Richmond Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace, showing off the best the city has to offer. Run, walk or stroll down the newly completed Virginia Capital Trail and see the beauty of the James River and its downtown surroundings. Learn easy ways to help the environment along the course and finish just half a mile from one of the best events of the Spring. That’s right, this race takes place just across the river from the RVA Earth Day Festival, so when you cross that finish line, you’ll be steps away from the festival’s live music, vendors, food and drink, demos and plenty of educational information and activities. The race name says it all – our goal is to combine one of the city’s most environmentally friendly races with the most fun possible. Let us show you what the riverfront is all about!

Families, children, strollers (no wider than 41 inches) and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome!