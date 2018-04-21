The Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace is once again upon us, and it shows off the beautiful and historic Canal Walk and the Virginia Capital Trail. The third and final day of our 3-Day Celebration of Sustainability includes our family friendly, community-focused Richmond Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace, showing off the best the city has to offer. Starting at the Turning Basin of the Canal Walk in the middle of downtown Richmond, will make its way South along the cobbles to intersect with the Virginia Capital Trail. Whether you’re running, walking or pushing a stroller, you’ll enjoy the James River to your side throughout the entire course while also checking out urban views, the Richmond Low-Line, and the native landscaping along the trail. The race will start at 11:00 AM and when you cross the finish line, you’ll be just a short walk away from the RVA Earth Day Festival in Manchester and its live music, vendors, food and drink. The race name says it all – our goal is to combine one of the city’s most environmentally friendly races with the most fun possible. Last year’s 150 registrants remarked on how enjoyable this course was so come on out, get some exercise, enjoy some beautiful views and stick around for awards!