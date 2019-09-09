Richmond Choral Society “Open Rehearsal”

Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road, Virginia 23229

Come sing with the Richmond Choral Society in a no pressure, no commitment “open rehearsal” on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:45~8:30pm. We supply the sheet music. You supply your voice. Join us afterward for conversation over light refreshments. For more information, please visit www.richmondchoralsociety.org.

