Come sing with the Richmond Choral Society in a no pressure, no commitment “open rehearsal” on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:45~8:30pm. We supply the sheet music. You supply your voice. Join us afterward for conversation over light refreshments. For more information, please visit www.richmondchoralsociety.org.
Richmond Choral Society “Open Rehearsal”
Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road, Virginia 23229
Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 29, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more