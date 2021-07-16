Richmond Canal Cruises

Riverfront Canal Cruises hourly historic tours are 40-minute, historically-narrated boat tours of the James River and Kanawha Canal that are open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 7:00 p.m. each day.

​

The boat tours travel along downtown Richmond's historic Canal Walk and review centuries of Richmond’s history, from Powhatan’s Chiefdom to the first commercially successful electric streetcar in the world, all while traveling in authentically-styled, flat-bottomed boats. Travelers can see the unique Triple Crossing railroad, tobacco warehouses that have been converted into trendy lofts, the Virginia Capital Trail, the Low Line gardens and James River wildlife.

​

The historic tours depart every hour on the hour and accommodate up to 28 passengers. They operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November. Tours depart from the canal’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis at the Turning Basin’s ticket kiosk or online 24 hours in advance by clicking the “Buy Tickets” button at the top of this webpage. All boats are handicap accessible.

​Tickets:

Adults: $10

Children (5 - 12 years old): $6

Children 4 and under: FREE

Seniors (65 years and up): $6