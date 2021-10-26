RICHMOND BALLET: STUDIO TWO

Allegro Brillante

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

World Premiere by Tom Mattingly

Pianist: Dr. Douglas-Jayd Burn

Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine is a light and effervescent sixteen minutes full of sparkling swiftness and precise execution. A quick burst of classical ballet, this celebrated work captivates audiences from start to finish.

Former Richmond Ballet dancer Tom Mattingly returns to Richmond to create his second world premiere on the company, a stunning visual display inspired by Virginia’s natural beauty. Piano sonatas by current German composer Goetz Oestlind serve as the musical backdrop for this contemporary take on classical themes.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.

Visit richmondballet.com/covid for details on this policy as well as a complete list of our health and safety protocols.