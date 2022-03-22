RICHMOND BALLET: STUDIO THREE

New Works by Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska

This Women’s History Month Richmond Ballet will highlight the creativity and innovation of women with an evening of new works by three distinct female choreographers. New York-based Arch Dance Company Artistic Director Jennifer Archibald and California-based LA Dance Moves Artistic Director Nancy Paradis will bring their fresh voices to the Studio Theatre stage in their Richmond choreographic debuts. A world premiere by Polish contemporary choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska rounds out the program. Audiences will remember Skarpetowska’s sweeping modern movements and compelling lyricism from her previous Richmond commissions Polaris, Scarred Bouquets, and Akwarium. This celebration of the power and artistry of women is not to be missed.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.

Visit richmondballet.com/covid for a complete list of our health and safety protocols.