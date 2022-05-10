RICHMOND BALLET: STUDIO FOUR

Echoing Past

Choreography by Stoner Winslett

Music by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel

Pianist: Joanne Kong

What’s Going On, a world premiere

Choreography by Val Caniparoli

Music by Leonard Cohen, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Melanie, Joni Mitchell, Jimmie Rodgers, and Pete Seeger

Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s Echoing Past uses seldom heard piano music by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, played by Joanne Kong, to explore one woman’s journey – the reality of continuing to go forward, the reflections of her past experience, the decisions both in and out of her control, and the necessity of finding strength from within.

Originally scheduled to premiere in May 2020, Val Caniparoli’s What’s Going On takes a cutting edge look at some of today’s most provocative societal issues, including war, race, sexual orientation, politics, the environment, and more. Set to iconic protest songs from the past sixty years, paired with powerful images and headlines, Caniparoli’s new work examines where we have been and where we are going as a society.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.

Visit richmondballet.com/covid for a complete list of our health and safety protocols.