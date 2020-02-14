Richmond Ballet's SWAN LAKE

SWAN LAKE

February 14-16, 2020

with Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Nicholas Beriozoff, after Marius Petipa

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Regarded by many as the pinnacle of classical ballet, Swan Lake opens on Valentine's Day for four performances only. Xu Yan and Li Wentao, guest artists from the National Ballet of China, will share the stage with our incredible dancers, furthering the connections forged on our 2015 tour to China.

Featuring a spirited prince, beautiful swan queen, and evil sorcerer, this timeless tale of the struggle between good and evil has captivated ballet audiences for over 125 years. Tchaikovsky's lush score and moonlit images of impossible grace weave together to create an unforgettable story of passion, illusion, and mystery.