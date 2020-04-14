Richmond Ballet's STUDIO TWO

STUDIO TWO

April 14-19, 2020

at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre

New Works Festival

Four choreographers. Two weeks. 25 hours each. This formula has introduced some of the ballet world's most exciting young choreographers to Richmond audiences, as well as launched pieces that have gone on to grace the Carpenter Theatre stage. The New Works Festival affords both established and up-and-coming choreographers the opportunity to explore and create innovative new works with the full support and resources of Richmond Ballet.