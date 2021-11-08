RICHMOND BALLET’S STUDIO TWO VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE

Allegro Brillante

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

World Premiere by Tom Mattingly

Music by Dr. Götz Östlind

Pianist: Dr. Douglas-Jayd Burn

Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine is a light and effervescent sixteen minutes full of sparkling swiftness and precise execution. A quick burst of classical ballet, this celebrated work captivates audiences from start to finish.

Former Richmond Ballet dancer Tom Mattingly returns to Richmond to create his second world premiere on the company, a stunning visual display inspired by Virginia’s natural beauty. Piano sonatas by current German composer Götz Östlind serve as the musical backdrop for this contemporary take on classical themes.

Virtual tickets are $25. For patrons who would prefer to watch from the comfort of home, we are pleased to offer virtual access to Studio Two. On Monday, November 8th, virtual ticket buyers will receive an email with information on how to access the performance recording, which will be available to stream through Sunday, November 14th. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com or by phone at 804.344.0906 x224. The deadline to purchase virtual tickets is 12:00pm Friday, November 12th.

Please note that due to music rights restrictions, we may be unable to stream this program in its entirety.