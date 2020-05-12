Richmond Ballet's STUDIO THREE

STUDIO THREE

May 12-17, 2020

at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre

Scarred Bouquets

Choreography by Katarzyna Skarpetowska

Music by Johannes Brahms

World Premiere by Val Caniparoli

Audiences will be transfixed yet again by Katarzyna Skarpetowska's lush and poetic Scarred Bouquets. Recognized as one of Dance Magazine's “25 to Watch” in 2016, Skarpetowska is known for her sweeping modern movements and compelling lyricism.

Studio Three also sees the return of longstanding Richmond Ballet choreographer Val Caniparoli. Caniparoli’s powerful world premiere will take a cutting-edge look at some of today’s most provocative societal issues.