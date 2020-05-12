Richmond Ballet's STUDIO THREE

STUDIO THREE
May 12-17, 2020
at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre
Scarred Bouquets
Choreography by Katarzyna Skarpetowska
Music by Johannes Brahms
World Premiere by Val Caniparoli
Audiences will be transfixed yet again by Katarzyna Skarpetowska's lush and poetic Scarred Bouquets. Recognized as one of Dance Magazine's “25 to Watch” in 2016, Skarpetowska is known for her sweeping modern movements and compelling lyricism.
Studio Three also sees the return of longstanding Richmond Ballet choreographer Val Caniparoli. Caniparoli’s powerful world premiere will take a cutting-edge look at some of today’s most provocative societal issues.