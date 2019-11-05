Richmond Ballet's STUDIO ONE

STUDIO ONE

November 5-10, 2019

at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre

Ancient Airs and Dances

Choreography by Stoner Winslett

Music by Ottorino Respighi

World Premiere by Ma Cong

In honor of Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s 40th anniversary with Richmond Ballet, Studio One opens with Ancient Airs and Dances, the first piece she choreographed for the professional company. Set to Italian and French lute songs orchestrated by Respighi, four couples gradually shed the masks of custom and form, on a journey through the emotions that bind all of mankind together.

Award-winning choreographer Ma Cong, known for his signature works Ershter Vals, Lift the Fallen, and Winter's Angels, returns to Richmond Ballet to create another innovative world premiere sure to move the soul.