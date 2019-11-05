Richmond Ballet's STUDIO ONE

STUDIO ONE
November 5-10, 2019
at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre
Ancient Airs and Dances
Choreography by Stoner Winslett
Music by Ottorino Respighi
World Premiere by Ma Cong
In honor of Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s 40th anniversary with Richmond Ballet, Studio One opens with Ancient Airs and Dances, the first piece she choreographed for the professional company. Set to Italian and French lute songs orchestrated by Respighi, four couples gradually shed the masks of custom and form, on a journey through the emotions that bind all of mankind together.
Award-winning choreographer Ma Cong, known for his signature works Ershter Vals, Lift the Fallen, and Winter's Angels, returns to Richmond Ballet to create another innovative world premiere sure to move the soul.