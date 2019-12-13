Richmond Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

THE NUTCRACKER

December 13-23, 2019

with Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Stoner Winslett

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

This season marks Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s 40th time staging her continually evolving, acclaimed version of The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky’s familiar music whisks both Clara and audiences alike on an extraordinary journey, from a battle beneath the branches of a magical Christmas tree, through an enchanted snowy forest, to the Kingdom of Sweets. With its colorful sets, fanciful costumes, and beloved characters, such as the Russian Bear and Arabian Snake, The Nutcracker continues to charm generations.