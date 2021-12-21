RICHMOND BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER

Choreography by Stoner Winslett

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

with Richmond Symphony

The Nutcracker makes its triumphant return this holiday season! Accompanied by the Richmond Symphony, Clara and her adoring Nutcracker, the glittering butterfly, and dancing Russian bear will once again charm audience members of all ages. This is the final opportunity to see this version of our beloved production as updated costumes and dazzling new sets will premiere in December of 2022.

Upon entering the theatre, all audience members ages 12 and above are required to show printed or digital proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or of a professionally-administered negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Patrons ages 18 and above will also need to show a photo ID. All patrons ages 2 and above are required to wear a mask at all times while in Dominion Energy Center, except when eating and drinking in specified locations. Visit richmondballet.com/covid for details on this policy as well as a complete list of our health and safety protocols. Please note: Proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test is not required for children under the age of 12.