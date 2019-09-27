Richmond Ballet's CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS
September 27-29, 2019
with Richmond Symphony, VCU Commonwealth Singers, and Richmond Symphony Chorus
at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Carmina Burana
Choreography by John Butler
Music by Carl Orff
Theme and Variations
Choreography by George Balanchine
Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, a Richmond Ballet premiere, evokes the era of Imperial Russia when grand classical dancing was at its peak. The elegant Carpenter Theatre offers the perfect setting for Balanchine’s virtuosic choreography and the sumptuous music of Tchaikovsky’s third orchestral suite.
Originally choreographed in 1959 for New York City Opera, John Butler’s powerful, impassioned masterwork, Carmina Burana, uses the full breadth of Carl Orff’s choral score to explore the melding of classical ballet’s structure with the earthiness of contemporary dance. Sixty years after its creation, Carmina Burana remains a bold and astonishing audience favorite.