Richmond Ballet's CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS

September 27-29, 2019

with Richmond Symphony, VCU Commonwealth Singers, and Richmond Symphony Chorus

at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Carmina Burana

Choreography by John Butler

Music by Carl Orff

Theme and Variations

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, a Richmond Ballet premiere, evokes the era of Imperial Russia when grand classical dancing was at its peak. The elegant Carpenter Theatre offers the perfect setting for Balanchine’s virtuosic choreography and the sumptuous music of Tchaikovsky’s third orchestral suite.

Originally choreographed in 1959 for New York City Opera, John Butler’s powerful, impassioned masterwork, Carmina Burana, uses the full breadth of Carl Orff’s choral score to explore the melding of classical ballet’s structure with the earthiness of contemporary dance. Sixty years after its creation, Carmina Burana remains a bold and astonishing audience favorite.