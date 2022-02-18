RICHMOND BALLET: ROMEO & JULIET

Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Choreography by Malcolm Burn

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

with Richmond Symphony

Wide-eyed youth, overwhelming emotions, and tragic heartbreak take center stage as audiences are transported by the greatest love story ever told, Romeo & Juliet. Malcolm Burn’s passionate choreography and Sergei Prokofiev’s soaring score will bring William Shakespeare’s iconic tale of love and loss to life for three performances only this February.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.

Visit richmondballet.com/covid for a complete list of our health and safety protocols.

Dance
804-344-0906
