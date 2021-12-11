RICHMOND BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Choreography by Stoner Winslett

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

with Richmond Symphony

The Nutcracker makes its triumphant return this holiday season! Accompanied by the Richmond Symphony, Clara and her adoring Nutcracker, the glittering butterfly, and dancing Russian bear will once again charm audience members of all ages. This is the final opportunity to see this version of our beloved production as updated costumes and dazzling new sets will premiere in December of 2022.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.

