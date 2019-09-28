Autism Speaks Walk is the world’s largest autism fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. Powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives, and supporters, the funds raised help ensure people of all abilities have access to the tools needed to lead their best lives. The commitment of individuals like you plays a critical role in raising the funding needed to fuel innovative research and lifelong supports and services. Working together, there is no limit to what we can achieve. To learn more about this year's Richmond Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday, September 28th, please visit: http://act.autismspeaks.org/richmond.