Richmond Animal League's Operation Silent Night

The most magical time of the year is here! Join us for the 7th annual Operation Silent Night December 8-22nd.

An event that began as crazy idea in 2011 is now entering its 7th year, with a hope to find homes for over 200 homeless pets in Central Virginia this holiday season. Operation Silent Night is a holiday adoption event that enables RAL to ensure that every animal is home for the holidays.

During the event, fees for all adult dogs, adult cats, and kittens will be reduced to $10.

Operation Silent Night hours are as follows: Monday through Friday, 12pm to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

The 2017 Luminaria Ceremony will be held December 22, the final evening of Operation Silent Night. The event will begin at 5:30pm with the lighting of the luminaries. Guests are welcome to walk around and visit the shelter. The ceremony will start at 6:00pm.

Purchase a luminary here: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/RichmondAnimalLeague/luminary2017.html

Those pets not adopted by December 22 will be placed in a loving foster home for the holidays. To learn more about fostering a pet for the holidays, email Cynthia at Cynthia@ral.org.

To learn more about Operation Silent Night, visit http://www.ral.org/operation_silent_night/

To inquire about sponsor opportunities, email kaicee@ral.org.