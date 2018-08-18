Richmond Animal League's 2019 Calendar Contest Party

Many pet parents would love the opportunity to show off their pet and simultaneously help a good cause. The eighth annual calendar contest at Richmond Animal League (RAL) provides the chance to make your pet a star, and help pets in need. Pets compete in a fundraising contest with the top fundraiser winning the 2019 cover. The top 12 pets will be featured on their own month of the calendar. Every $1 donated counts as one vote. The calendar contest is a fundraiser that supports the over 2,000 animals RAL cares for every year.

The contest runs June 18 through August 18 and will end with a Countdown Party at Richmond Animal League (11401 International Drive; Richmond, VA 23236). All are invited (your family, your friends, your dogs!) to the party that starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 18. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $2 toward a calendar pet of choice. There will be food, games, and excitement as last-minute donations are made and the 2019 winners are announced at 8:00pm.

Join us for a Parking Lot Picnic - bring blankets, bring your dogs, bring a picnic dinner! Food truck Go Go Vegan Go will be on site! We'll have games, raffles, cupcakes from Carytown Cupcakes, snow cones and popcorn from FunFlicks of Virginia, and more!

Info
