Richmond Animal League's 2019 Calendar Contest Party

Many pet parents would love the opportunity to show off their pet and simultaneously help a good cause. The eighth annual calendar contest at Richmond Animal League (RAL) provides the chance to make your pet a star, and help pets in need. Pets compete in a fundraising contest with the top fundraiser winning the 2019 cover. The top 12 pets will be featured on their own month of the calendar. Every $1 donated counts as one vote. The calendar contest is a fundraiser that supports the over 2,000 animals RAL cares for every year.

The contest runs June 18 through August 18 and will end with a Countdown Party at Richmond Animal League (11401 International Drive; Richmond, VA 23236). All are invited (your family, your friends, your dogs!) to the party that starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 18. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $2 toward a calendar pet of choice. There will be food, games, and excitement as last-minute donations are made and the 2019 winners are announced at 8:00pm.

Join us for a Parking Lot Picnic - bring blankets, bring your dogs, bring a picnic dinner! Food truck Go Go Vegan Go will be on site! We'll have games, raffles, cupcakes from Carytown Cupcakes, snow cones and popcorn from FunFlicks of Virginia, and more!