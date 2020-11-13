Richard Roth - Hell Gate

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce Hell Gate, Richard Roth’s seventh solo exhibition with the gallery, which opens on Friday, November 13th with an all-day reception from 10am – 5pm and remains on view through December 23, 2020. This show was originally planned to open in April 2020 and was postponed until now. We are excited to officially present Roth’s newest body of work in Hell Gate, which features an array of “box paintings” as well as a new series of 38 x 30 inch paintings on panel.