Join Richard Rose, author of Coming Around, for Lingering at Writer House on Sunday, September 29, at Writer House (508 Dale Avenue, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903) from 2pm to 4pm. This free event, sponsored by River City Poets, will be open to the public.

Coming Around is a collection of poetry, in various forms, chronicling the life and times of the fictional slave Simon Abouette, the family who buys him, and their descendants, set in Louisiana and in Richmond, Virginia.